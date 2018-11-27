Arran Banner – from our archives
Lamlash Primary PTA set off on a sponsored walk from the school last Saturday to raise money for school funds. Shown here before the start are most of the 37 pupils who took part including mums, teachers, pupils, dads, granddads, two pre-school children and a baby.