Stage all set for Sound of Music

The Arran hills will be alive with the Sound of Music from Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 December at the community theatre in Lamlash.

Producer Maureen Smith has assembled a cast of more than 40 this year, with many new faces amongst them, and they’ve all been working very hard to try and do this classic show justice.

The much loved show, being staged by the Lamlash Drama Group and friends, replaces the traditional Christmas pantomime this year.

Maureen told the Banner: ‘We are delighted to see a welcome return of Kelly Henbery (Donnelly) to the Arran stage and this time she has been upgraded from playing Liesl, to the principal role of Maria.

‘There will be some familiar and some new faces amongst the seven Von Trapp children and with many costume changes and great songs, they are sure to delight audiences.

‘Additional choral support is greatly appreciated from some of the ladies from the Arran Soul Choir who have agreed to ‘Dedicate’ themselves as the nuns of Nonnberg Abbey.

‘The staging has been a challenge but hopefully the crew will have every nail in place and the paint dry before opening night. We are extremely grateful for all their additional help as without them we’d be performing on an empty, dull stage.

‘Dull, the show will not be, so why not come along and join us? Maureen asked.

To make sure of your seats, drop into the Book and Card Centre, Brodick and pick up your tickets. This is the only outlet for ticket sales on Arran.

There is still a Family Special on offer – 2 adults /2 children, so hurry along so that you too can Climb Every Mountain with a Lay-dee odlee o or a Doh a Deer.

So Long, Farewell … see you there!