Lost walker is rescued

A walker lost in fog, and then benighted as darkness fell, was rescued last week by the Arran Mountain Rescue Team.

The were called out at 4.15pm last Tuesday to search for a male walker who had become lost descending Goatfell as darkness fell. Thankfully the team could minimise their search area after establishing that he was somewhere along a deer fence in the area after making contact by phone with the lost walker.

Team members set off at various locations along the fence line below Goatfell and by a stroke of luck rescue helicopter, Coastguard 199, was training in the area at the time and provided assistance.

After a short while, Rescue 199 located the male in the Glenshant area and hovered above him to guide team members who were close to his location.

Although a bit distressed and with a few cuts and bruises after taking a small tumble, the casualty was thankfully unharmed and able to walk off the hill with the help of team members.

The rescue team would like to remind anyone venturing into the hills at this time of year that daylight hours are now far shorter and a fully charged head torch, map and compass with the skills to use them are highly advisable.