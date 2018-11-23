Groups get bumper cheques at Co-op celebration day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two community groups on Arran will later today (Saturday) receive bumper cheques from the Co-op.

During the celebration day at the Big Co in Brodick cheques totalling more than £40,000 will be handed over from the money raised by Co-op members at the island’s three stores, who have contributed 1 per cent of their spending on own-brand products to the local causes.

The groups to benefit are the Arran Mountain Rescue Team, who will get £21,810.44, with Feis Arainn collecting £19,881.10.

Community member pioneer Mark Harwood said the Co-op was especially pleased to support the Feis, which can now fund the attendance of young people for years to come. The AMRT will use the funds to build cover for two more vehicles, which in turn will help them to cope with increasing demand for their services.

On the day, the AMRT will have a display and the Feis people will provide music and good vibes, both from 1pm till 4pm. Mark, himself, will provide some of the warm-up entertainment.

Mark said: ‘A big thank-you to all Co-op members at the three stores who have contributed 1 per cent of their spending on own-brand products to the local causes. Please come along to the Big Co and join in our day of celebrations.’