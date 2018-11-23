Festival show support for Nepal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

At the Arran Mountain Festival annual general meeting, organisers continued their support of the Kalaa Jyoti charity by presenting Gordon Davidson with a £100 donation towards helping underprivileged children in Nepal.

Having spend nearly a decade raising funds, hosting events and rolling up his sleeves while working with children and young adults in Nepal, Gordon Davidson and the Kalaa Jyoti organisation have transformed lives by providing children with access to education, art classes, guidance, support and opportunities that were previously out of reach.

The Arran Mountain Festival committee and Gordon Davidson have a long standing and symbiotic relationship, Gordon, a local artist, has previously hosted exhibitions of his works during the mountain festival period. With such a wealth of tales of adventures and experience gained on his regular trips to Nepal, the Arran Mountain Festival committee have also collaborated with Gordon by inviting him as a guest speaker at their fundraisers.

Arran House was named in recognition of all of the donations and support from local businesses, especially the Isle of Arran Distillery, who all helped to make the venture possible and ensured its, and the children’s, survival. More information on Kalaa Jyoti and Arran house can be found on the website at www.kalaajyoti.org

Jackie Kemp presents Gordon Davidson with a donation for the Nepalese charity Kalaa Jyoti. 01_B46AMF01