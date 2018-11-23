Distillery is best visitor experience

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The visitor centre at the Isle of Arran Distillery at Lochranza has picked up yet another award by going the extra mile to make visitors feel welcome.

The Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) has presented the distillery and visitor centre with the best visitor experience award for 2018, beating off some strong competition.

Recognising excellence in the visitor experience provided by ASVA member organisations, the award was presented at ASVA’s ‘Going Back to the Future’ conference.

Entries for the award, sponsored by The Royal Yacht Britannia, were received from visitor attractions across Scotland, all of whom were then visited by members of Britannia’s management team to see if they were delivering what they promised in their entry forms. Following this initial assessment, a shortlist of three attractions was drawn up. The three finalists, which also included The Clydeside Distillery and The Famous Grouse Experience, were then visited by the judging panel chaired by Bob Downie, chief executive of The Royal Yacht Britannia.

Commenting on their win, chairman of the judges Bob Downie said: ‘Isle of Arran Distillery offers a truly great visitor experience, delivered by proud and passionate staff, in a beautiful location’.

Visitor centre manager Gerard Tattersfield said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award from ASVA.

‘Despite being one of the most visited and highly rated distillery visitor experiences in the whisky industry, we have retained our small-island feel and our team has always been enthusiastic and gone the extra mile to make visitors feel welcome – whether offering them a bespoke tour, spending extra time explaining and taking customers through our range of whiskies, or even giving them a lift back in time to catch their ferry when they miss the bus!

‘Many of our visitors come from overseas and we take pride in welcoming them to our corner of Scotland and making sure that they leave with only the most positive memories of their trip to Scotland and the Isle of Arran. If they can leave feeling as though they have had a truly authentic Scottish experience, we have done our job’.

ASVA Chairman Douglas Walker said: ‘This win demonstrates the commitment and desire of the entire team at the distillery to work together to provide a world-class experience that doesn’t just meet, but exceeds, visitor expectations. Encouraging improved customer service through awards such as this is just one of the ways ASVA supports visitor attractions throughout the country.’

Tour guide Jim Douglas presents the award to master distiller James MacTaggart at Lochranza as the distillery and visitor centre team look on. NO_B47distillery01

Tamsin Job, left, presents the distillery’s Jaclyn McKie with the ASVA best visitor experience award at the conference. No_B46distillery02