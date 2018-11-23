 Could you help give a child a loving home?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Providing a home for a child who has experienced disadvantage in their short lives can be an enriching, fulfilling experience.

To coincide with Adoption Week Scotland the authorities in North Ayrshire are looking for people on Arran to provide a loving and stable home for children through considering adoption as a route to providing the stability they need and fulfilment as they grow and develop.

Currently, there are over 100 children being cared for by North Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership foster carers and some of these children are urgently looking for permanent, adoptive families.

The children who are in need of a family can be as young as two years old, with some sibling groups, as well as older children too. The children may have experienced negative events and trauma in their lives as well as facing separation from their birth family.

We encourage individuals from a variety of backgrounds to consider adoption, you don’t need to own your home and can be single or in a stable relationship with a partner. You also don’t need to have any special qualifications either.

Adopters with North Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership will receive help and guidance whilst going through the process and will continue to receive support after they have given a child their forever home.

Councillor Robert Foster, cabinet member for health and social care, said: ‘I’m sure that there are many people who have often thought about adoption but think that they wouldn’t qualify or that the process is too complicated.

‘However, most of the time these concerns are unfounded – we try to make the journey as smooth as possible and provide a huge amount of support to the adoptive family.

‘So we would encourage all people who have an interest in adoption to get in touch with us before ruling themselves out.

‘Adopters have the chance to give those children who are unable to live with their own families the permanent care they need to make sure they can reach their potential in life.

‘If you think you can make a difference, please get in touch.”

If you are interested in finding out more about adoption, North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s dedicated Family Placement Team can be contacted either over the phone or through its website. They always encourage people to get in touch and ask any questions that they might have, even if it’s just to explore the possibility.

If you are interested, please phone on01294 311505, email adfos­enquiry@north-ayrshire.gov.uk or visit www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk