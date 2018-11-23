Club champion Sheena cleans up at Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

This year it was decided to combine the ladies section agm with the annual

prize-giving on Wednesday November 14, with what turned out to be a very enjoyable wine and food interlude separating the two.

Retiring captain, Mary Adams, handed over to Sheena Murchie who welcomed Alison Heron as her vice-captain.Ruth Hardy succeeded Ellie Jones as Secretary while Jenny Pattenden remained as treasurer and Kate McAdam continues as handicap secretary.

Club champion this year is the unstopable Sheena Murchie who also

won the LGU silver medal, the Marella Trophy, the Fleet Cup, the Stroke

Quaich , the Eclectic Trophy and the Centenary Tray. To underline her

almost total dominance,Sheena won the two-ball Grace Cannon Trophy with

Gay Mackay and the Island Mixed Fours with her husband Ian.

Other winners were: Ann Cook Tray – Ellie Jones; LGU Bronze Medal – Alison Heron; Kilbride Tray-Yvonne Brothers; Glenkiln Rosebowl-Gay Mackay; Winter Stableford -Liz Sinclair; Macgill Cup-Kate McAdam.

Congratulations to Sheena on a fantastic season playing with new clubs

and a new hip. We must all try harder.

Other results. Thursday November 15, Yellow Medal. 1 John O’Sullivan, 86-24=62, 2 Ian Bremner, 70-7=64. Magic twos Q J Young @7th, Ian Bremner @16th

Sunday November 18, Lamlash v Whiting Bay at Lamlash. Stableford results 1 Stan Rainey 37pts, 2 Alan Smith 35pts, 3 Dougie MacFarlane 34pts. Magic twos Stan Rainey @17th, Dougie MacFarlane @13th, Dave Brookens @13th and 16th, Wolfi Kroner @13th. Scratch Dougie MacFarlane 34pts. Lamlash beat Whiting Bay 2.5 to 1.5.

Fixtures: Sunday November 25, Winter Stableford, 9.30am and 12noon. Thursday November 29, Yellow Medal.

Shiskine Golf Club

Saturday November 17, Alan C Bannatyne Quaich and Lochranza match,

20 played. Sweep: 1 Campbell Laing 28pts, 2 Colin Dair 26pts, 3 Graeme Andrew 24pts.

Colin Allison was the winner of the dominoes and the Quaich. C Laing won nearest the pin at the 4th, and B Sherwood at the 10th. Lochranza beat Shiskine by 3 to 2.

Sunday November 19, 25 played for the Jim Allison trophy and it was great fun. Result was the spoils being shared between Missionaries (Joe Faulkner) and Natives (Willie Kelso). Colin Allison was on hand to help with the presentation. Nearest the pins: 4th and 7th C Allison, 10th R Crawford, 12th H Bannatyne.

Fixtures: Ladies match every Thursday at 10am, Saturday November 24, gents 18 hole medal, 12noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday November 18, friendly v Lamlash. An absolutely beautiful winter’s morning met the seven players from each club that made up the field for the first of the seasons friendlies at Lamlash. Stan Rainey of Whiting Bay ran out the winner of the individual Stableford on 37 points but honours in the team matches went to the host club with a narrow 21/2 to 11/2 victory.

Congratulations to them and our thanks for the usual generous clubhouse hospitality after the golf. On now to the next game at Whiting Bay on Sunday December 16.

Fixtures: Saturday November 24, annual prize-giving evening in the clubhouse at 7pm. All welcome and food and drink available from 6pm. Sunday November 25, Winter Cup rd 2 (rescheduled from November 11).

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday November 17, 18 hole sweep. 1 R Burke 77-12=65 BIH, 2 A Burke 77-12=65 BIH, 3 L Hartley 80-15=65. Scratch S Beardsley 75, magic two R Burke.

Monday November 19, Winter Cup, 1 R Burke 73-12=61, 2 L Hartley 78-15=63. Scratch A Smith 72.

Fixtures: Saturday November 24, 18 hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 1.30pm.

Monday 26th November 26, Winter Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday November 13, Winter Cup, 1 Brian Sherwood 63pts BIH, 2 Phil Betley 63pts, 3 John Pennycott 64pts BIH.

Tuesday November 20, Lochranza Hotel Cup, 1 David Brookens 38pts,

2 Phil Betley 36pts, 3 Jenni Turnbull 35pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday November 27, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon. Saturday December 1, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday November 18, Winter Cup Stableford, 16 played, NC. 1 Alistair Hume (12)38pts, 2 Bob McCrae (8)35pts, 3 Iain Sillars (16)33pts acb.

Fixture: Sunday November 25, Winter Cup Stableford, 9.00am and 12noon.

Arran Golfers Association

Fixture: Sunday December 2 Winter League (Duncan Trophy) @ Machrie Bay GC. Tee Times will be as follows: 8.30am, 9.20am and 11.50am. Machrie Bay v Corrie 8.30am, Lamlash v Whiting Bay, 9.20am and Shiskine v Brodick, 11.50am.

Colin Alison with the Alan C Bannatyne Quaich. NO_B47golf01

Colin Allison (centre) presents the Jim Allison Trophy to Joe Faulkner and Willie Kelso. NO_B47golf02

The main prizewinners at Lamlash ladies prize-giving with club captain Mary Adams seated on right. Missing are Kate McAdam and Gay Mackay. NO_B47golf03