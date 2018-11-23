Arran sculptor draws on ancient archaeology for new exhibition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran-based stone carver and artist, Tim Pomeroy, has opened a one man exhibition at the Fine Art Society in Edinburgh.

The exhibition which began last Friday and runs until Saturday December 22 showcases 25 works in traditional sculptural materials of stone, wood, slate, and marble which lend their name to the exhibition simply titled Marble Slate Wood.

The forms, shapes and ideas are both contemporary and ancient. The Neolithic archaeological finds of Arran inspire Tim and they lend his work a mysterious and precious quality and hint at otherworldliness.

Hosting his third exhibition, the first in 2014 and then in 2015 and 2017, the Fine Art Society in Dundas Street is one of the oldest and most respected galleries in the art world whose history dates back some 142 years.

Speaking about the exhibition title the Lamlash sculptor said: ‘It represents the principle materials of what will be displayed . But of course that’s not the full story. What the work is about, intellectually, spiritually as it were … is a whole other question, a question that an exhibition like this invites the visitor to answer. Any other title for the exhibition, hinting at the nature of the work, sounded pompous or pretentious. Art poses many questions and often there is no definitive answer. It’s not like maths. Because art exists and draws on so many influences and references it’s multi-layered like any good art form, theatre, poetry, music. It defies the singular because it is so pluralistic in its nature’.

The Fine Art Society describe Tim’s work simply as: ‘The forms, shapes and ideas are both contemporary and ancient. The Neolithic archaeological finds of Arran inspire Pomeroy. They lend his work a mysterious and precious quality and hint at otherworldliness.’

Equally succinctly Tim describes his work as: ‘My current works draw on natural form, archaeology, the man-made environment. And more. My experiences of all these leave recognisable marks on my sculptures. And because I am inspired by so many things the work can appear diverse. But look closely and you will see the same artistic DNA pervading all the works. It just takes time to see it. I took a long time making it that’s how I know.’

Tim who was born in Hamilton, Scotland trained at the Gray’s School of Art from 1976 to 181 and his work can be found in both private and public collections. His work can be seen at the Whiting Bay Art Gallery and on his website at ww.timpomeroy.com or on the Fine Art Society gallery website at www.fasedinburgh.com, where further details of the exhibition can also be found.

Working from his studio near Lamlash, Tim’s sculptures are inspired by archaeological finds. No_B46tim01

Works including this marble crescent, hatched whorl and a large yew pod are on display at the exhibition. NO_B46tim02, NO_B46tim03, NO_B46tim04