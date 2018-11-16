Liberating Lochranza … but it’s all friendly fire

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Armed commandos on the streets of Lochranza is not something you see every day.

But early last Thursday villagers were awoken to the sounds of bangs and flares as Royal Marine Commandos ‘liberated’ Lochranza. The exercise, known as Exercise Final Nail, is actually the final assessed exercise for potential young officers undertaking a gruelling 15 month course.

The 27 trainee commando offices, who set up camp at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick, staged a number of simulated scenarios around the island, such as capturing strategic locations, commando raids and destroying bridges to beach landings at Imacher, Sliddery and Whiting Bay before finishing in Lochranza.

The final hourse of training saw a simulated attack on Lochranza Spit and at various locations throughout the village before sunrise. This large scale simulation saw intense activity involving blanks being fired, smoke bombs and flares being set off and a number of strategic locations throughout the village being attacked and guarded by commandos.

Major Peter Williams RN, Officer In Command of Royal Marines initial officer training said: ‘Thanks to the support from the Arran community, from planning to delivery, we have been able to provide a challenging and rewarding experience for the potential young officers which we would have been unable to undertake elsewhere.’

Major Peter Williams RN, Officer In Command of Royal Marines Initial Officer Training stands in front of a CTCRM military vehicle at the Ormidale Sports Pavilion in Brodick. 01_B45military01

The 27 young officer recruits are pictured after their final assessment following the Lochranza exercise. 01_B45military02

Commandos walk down the Lochranza main road in pre-dawn torrential downpours. 01_B45military03

Commandos make their way onto the Lochranza Spit to fortify the area. 01_B45military04

Military Combat Vehicles make for an unusual sight on the Lochranza Spit. 01_B45military05

Armed commandos secure the main road and keep a lookout for any potential attackers. 01_B45military06

At the ready, two commandos set up a defensive position at a strategic location. 01_B45military07

Commando communication, recruits share intelligence and operational strategy at an impromptu meeting. 01_B45military08

Commandos remain concealed behind bushes while keeping a lookout for potential invaders. 01_B45military09

Faces of relief, commandos are allowed a few minutes rest following the exercise. 01_B45military10

Aiming towards the sea the commandos check that their weapons are unloaded after the mission is complete. 01_B45military11

Smoke bombs and flares and blank rounds were used in the exercise. 01_B45military12

Recruits retrieve one of their two boats used during the exercise. 01_B45military13

Trainers and commandos pause for a group photograph with smoke and Lochranza castle as the dramatic backdrop. 01_B45military14