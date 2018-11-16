Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 46

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday November 14, 1998

Board games

Three Arran hoteliers, who were elected to the Ayrshire and Arran Tourist Board at the agm last December, have resigned.

Geoffrey Botterill, Assya Baumgartner and Fred Wood resigned after they were asked to accept a package they could not agree with. If they did not, the acting chief executive Ian Robertson threatened to stop production of the accommodation register, to make all staff redundant and close down the tourist board.

Resigning with them were also trade directors from Ayrshire leaving only two elected members – one whom was away, the other abstaining. The resignations were made amid allegations of abuse of administrative authority, corruption of political process and underhand manipulation of the board’s affairs by unaccountable bureaucrats.

This is not encouraging for those tourist operators who look to the Tourist Board to help fill their premises. What the future holds for the Ayrshire and Arran Tourist Board we do not know. What seems pretty clear is that it is too embroiled in its own mire at the moment to even think of looking after the interests of its members.

Club changes

An elegant little building, the old clubhouse at Corrie Golf Club which is Edwardian in style and painted green with a red roof, is the subject of much discussion of late. The club plans to enlarge the building and in the view of some people living in Sannox and Corrie, destroy its character.

The newer clubhouse is used mostly as a tearoom and meetings are often held in the Ingledene with the old clubhouse being used for changing. Some members of the club are keen that it is enlarged to be of more use but not everyone agrees. ‘There are a lot of people, particularly natives, against this. They’re probably doing it without thinking,’ one member said.

Garden rededicated

Around 100 people from the Pirnmill area gathered at the village War Memorial on Saturday to rededicate it. The ceremony was held on the day before Remembrance Sunday so that the memorial and garden would be ready for the laying of the wreath on Sunday.

It was Campbell Laing of Pirnmill who, two years ago, had been tidying around the War Memorial. He touched the column and it moved. Closer inspection showed that it was very unstable and in a state of disrepair. So he investigated having it refurbished and the ball was set in motion for refurbishing the entire garden.

Now, it is complete and makes Pirnmill’s War Memorial look like a cherished part of the village, so much so that nearly the whole village gathered to pay their respects to the dead and also to mark their renewed memorial.

Arran representatives Fred Wood, Assya Baumgartner and Geoffrey Botterill have resigned from the Ayrshire and Arran Tourist Board members in protest at what they call unconstitutional changes. 01_B46twe01

Mrs Margaret Harvison plants a Kilmarnock Willow in the new Memorial Garden in Pirnmill with her sons Andrew and Campbell Laing the day before Remembrance Sunday. 01_B46twe02

Second mate Andy Keen, captain Ian Walker and lookout Colin Campbell are pictured on the bridge of the MV Caledonian Isles last week in force eight gales. 01_B46twe03

Youngsters in Brodick enjoy sparklers, a huge bonfire and hot soup at a Bonfire Night celebration which was one of many held across the island last Thursday. 01_B46twe04

Warmly dressed firework enthusiasts did not let the squally weather on Bonfire Night deter them from enjoying the outdoor celebrations. 01_B46twe05