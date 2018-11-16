Announcements – 17th November

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

OSBORNE: Elizabeth (Betty)Passed peacefully away on Monday 12th November 2018 at Arran War Memorial Hospital. Loving wife to Eric, mum to Brenda, Colin and daughter -in-law, Amanda. Funeral service at Masonhill Crematorium on Thursday 22nd November at 10.30am to which all are welcome.

SLOSS: Mary Diana Peacefully at home on Thursday 8th November 2018. Mary, aged 85 years, beloved wife of the late Harvey and loving mum, gran, and great gran of the family. Funeral service at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium on Saturday, 17th November at 10:00am to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Transport available from 8:20 ferry and return for 15:20.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

HUME: Ann (nee Stewart – Kilpatrick, Shiskine). Beloved wife of the late Wyllie, mother of Linda, Kay and Yvonne, gran of six and great gran of three. Passed away peacefully, aged 87, on Monday 5th November. Following a service at Old Parish Church, Rutherglen last Friday, on Saturday she was laid to rest beside Wyllie at Keil Cemetery, Southend, Kintyre. Her daughters would like to thank all family and friends for their kindness, love and support at this time.