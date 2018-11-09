Work starts on dismantling old pier

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Work has started on the dismantling of the old pier and linkspan in Brodick which will eventually be demolished.

The former gangway and gantry have been taken down and work to remove all the services is currently being carried out by George Leslie Ltd, who won the contract for the work after a tender exercise over the summer. The work should be complete by the end of the month.

The pier is now surplus to requirements after the construction of the new £30 million and terminal and pier after several months of delay in March.

However port owners Caledonian Maritme Assets Ltd (CMAL) say there is no timescale for the demolition of the old pier – although the spit where the cars previously drove down to the linkspan will be retained at a picnic area.

A spokesman for CMAL said: ‘George Leslie were awarded a contract for undertaking some decommissioning work at the old Brodick pier. The works are in essence removing all services, power, water, hydraulic systems, etc. until full demolition can be undertaken, as well as removal of the old passenger access system (PAS) and the old linkspan.

‘The old linkspan and PAS are being disposed of, as they are now life expired. These decommissioning works are programmed to be completed by the end of November, although a number of tasks are dependent on favourable weather conditions and tide levels.’

Meanwhile, a decision is expected soon on the future of the old terminal building which was put on the market for lease.

One of the groups bidding to take it over is the Arran Economic Group (AEG) who have already secured £100,000 of funding to convert the building into a hub, which would be showcase for the island’s products, as well as office space for existing and start-up businesses. However they face commercial opposition for the premises.

The CMAL spokesman added: ‘We have received three formal offers at the closing date and are currently working with the interested parties to clarify a number of elements of their bids. It is expected that a preferred party will be identified in the next two weeks and detailed negotiations will be progressed with that party.’

Fixtures from the old pier are piled high in a skip. 01_B45pier01

Dismantling work underway on the linkspan. 01_B45pier02

Services being removed from the linkspan. 01_B45pier03

A dingy has been brought in to assist with the work. 01_B45pier05

Part of the pier structure which will eventually be removed. NO01_B45pier06

The former gangway is loaded on to a flatbed truck. Photo Russell Duncan 01_B45pier07