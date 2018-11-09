Raising funds for trip to Tanzania

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A fundraising Christmas fayre will help six Arran High School pupils on their way for a trip of a lifetime to Tanzania.

Last Satuday’s craft fayrem which raised an excellent £856.8, was staged by the pupils planning to make an educational trip next summer. The six are: Eilidh Hamill, Alice Kinniburgh, Daisy Urquhart-Dixon, James Smith, Kirk Inglis and Robbie Milton.

Parents, grandparents and friends were all drafted in to help with the fayre which was also well supported by local craftsmen and woman. Along with the stalls, there was a tombola, Christmas raffle and an extensive book stall as well as refreshments and homebaking, which were on sale in the cafe.

Afterwards Daisy said: ‘Thank you all for such a fantastic day. We all really enjoyed hosting this fayre and we hope to see you all at Santa’s Sparkle.’

Rita Nemcsenyi is dressed as a pirate at the Crafty Rivets stall. 01_B45trip01

Tanzania bound left to right: James Smith, Alice Kinniburgh, Eilidh Hamill, Daisy Urquhart-Dixon and Kirk Inglis. Robbie Milton was unwell. 01_B45trip02

Elidh and Daisy with the mouthwatering array of homebaking. 01_B45trip03

The social area at the high school was packed with browsers. 01_B45trip04

Parent Andrea Hamond doing a roaring trade at the tombola stall. 01_B45trip05