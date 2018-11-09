Pipes and bells remember end of Great War

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran will be taking part in a nationwide day of commemorative Armistice events taking place tomorrow (Sunday) to mark 100 years since the end of First World War.

To mark the centenary pipers across the United Kingdom and around the world will pay tribute to the 2,000 and more pipers who were killed or injured in battle.

Pipers from the Arran Pipe Band will join the more than 1,000 individual pipers taking part in the event and will play the traditional Scottish lament When the Battle’s O’er at 11.02 am, after the observance of two minutes silence, at the war memorials in Corrie, Pirnmill, Whiting Bay and Kilmory, as well as at Brodick Church and the Clearances Memorial in Lamlash as a mark of respect for, and in remembrance of, the lost pipers as well as all the many others who sacrificed their lives in the Great War.

The commemorations end at 7.05pm, when churches and cathedrals will ring out their bells in celebration of peace. All over Arran, you will hear church bells ring from 7.05pm until 7.15pm as they take part in the nation’s commemoration of giving thanks for the sacrifice made for us and in the hope of a better world.