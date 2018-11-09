Lochranza hit by flash flood

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Parts of Lochranza were flooded on Wednesday morning when the Lochranza River that runs parallel to the A841 burst its banks.

Throughout the area rivers and tributaries, including the Loch a Mhuilinn which runs behind the Lochranza Distillery, were in full spate and with the large number of fallen leaves blocking culverts and drains, the main road was swamped with the rising floodwater.

The dip in the road near the Lochranza Outdoor Centre was the worst affected with water reaching a depth of more than 30cm. The start of Newton Road – which leads towards the opposite side of the bay in the direction of the Cock of Arran – was completely submerged, including the Lochranza Medical Centre whose grounds resembled a lake, with water completely surrounding the building.

With localised flooding regularly taking place in the area, all of the surrounding buildings, including the medical centre, outdoor centre and the houses at the junction of Newton Road and the A841 are all slightly raised, which ensured there was no serious flood damage.

One car, however, cut out as it was crossing the river and it had to be pushed up the road into a nearby lay-by to keep the road clear. The occupants, three ladies and a gentleman, rolled up their trousers and walked to dry ground where they were given a lift home, less than a mile away.

The flooding coincided with a particularly high tide but this had no bearing on the flooded area owing to its distance from the sea, instead, it is most likely that heavy rains in the surrounding mountain area received a deluge which flowed down along the Lochranza river and surrounding areas.

The low-lying land towards the east of the flooded area at the Lochranza Campsite and Golf Course were largely unaffected, with just a small portion partially submerged.

Roads were not closed and the A841 remained passable with a few vehicles seen making their way slowly along the main route.