Fireworks fun on Arran

Firework events were held round the island over the weekend to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

The events started on Friday night in Lochranza where the Northend Festival of Fire went ahead in spite of some strong winds spoiling some of the lighter fireworks lit at the castle. There was a big crowd out to watch the fireworks and enjoy 230 burgers and some refreshments while listening to the Arran Pipe Band playing at the bonfire.

Over in Lamlash the bonfire planned for Saturday night had to be cancelled because of the weather forecast, but went ahead on Sunday with a huge bonfire on the village green. Also on Sunday Pirnmill were the beneficiary of some of the unused fireworks in Lochranza for their display.

Monday rounded off the weekend with displays and bonfires in Brodick, Whiting Bay and Kildonan.

Arran Pipe Band entertain the crowds at Lochranza. 01_B45fireworks01

Girls enjoy their glowsticks at Lochranza fireworks. 01_B45fireworks02

The pipe band plays in the shadow of the bonfire. 01_B45fireworks03

An atmostpheric shot at the Whiting Bay fireworks display. Photo Linda Tudhope