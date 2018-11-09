Bridge results – week 45

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The latest results from the Arran Bridge Club are: Monday October 22, aggregate competition. N/S 1 Margaret McGill and Elizabeth McKellar, 2 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 3 Ellie Jones and Sue Thurogood. E/W

1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2. Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan,

3 John and Jan Beattie.

Thursday October 25, Boyd Trophy, match points competition. 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 2 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone

3 Ellie Jones and Elizabeth McKellar.

Monday October 29, aggregate competition. N/S 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 3 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan. E/W 1 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson, 2 Maureen Cumming and Fiona Henderson, 3 Doug Chase and Jennifer Wales.

Thursday November 1, aggregate competition. N/S1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Dougie and Margaret Bruce, 3 Alison Bilsland and David Campbell. E/W 1 John and Caroline MacMillan, 2 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilson, 3 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson.