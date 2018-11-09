Bill is back in charge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bill Calderwood has been re-elected as the chairman of Arran Community Council.

At the annual meeting held in the Ormidale Pavilion he was re-elected unopposed. Richard McMaster stays on as vice-chairman as does Jim Henderson as secretary. Julie Graham is the new treasurer taking over from Peter Randell who has resigned from the community council on health grounds and was thanked for his contribution by Mr Calderwood. Jim Nichols is to continue in his role as minute secretary for the meetings.