We will remember them

James Allan

James Barbour

Duncan Archie Black

Alexander Bruce

Duncan Kerr Bruce

John Frazer Campbell

John M Campbell

John Craig

Alexander Hendry Crawford

James Archibald Crawford

Duncan Cumming

Alexander Currie

Archibald Currie

John Shaw Currie

Angus H Dewar

William Fraser

James Cumming Forrest

Robert Dornin Forsyth

Adam Fullarton

George Frederick Gouldthorp

John Graham

George Grieve

James Hamilton(NZEF)

James Hamilton(Merchant Service)

James Smith Hamilton

William Hamilton

Alexander Fullarton Hamilton

Archibald Henderson

Neil Henderson

Hugh Hyndman

Robert Stobo Johnston

John Joyce

James Andrew Taylor King

Archibald Kelso

Alexander Millar Crawford Kerr

Allan Ramsay Kerr

Finlay Kerr

Simon Lawson

William James Landsborough

Andrew Findlay Madden

John Mitchell

Malcolm Alexander Mitchell

Alexander Mulholland

John Archibald Murchie

Robert Murchie

Ronald Murchie

Archibald McAllister(A&SH)

Archibald McAllister(KOSB)

John B McAllister

Peter McAllister

John McBride

John Bannatyne McCallum

James McCormack

James McDiarmid

George K McGowan

Donald McIntyre

William McIntyre

Duncan McKechnie

James Banks Cumming McKelvie

Robert McKelvie

John McKenzie

John McKinnon

Archibald McMillan

James McMillan

Robert McMillan

James McMurtrie

Angus McAlpineMcNicol

William McPhee

Samuel McRoberts

Vincent McDowall McSkimming

John Archibald MacDonald

John G MacDonald

Pat MacRank

John M Nicol

Robert John Murray Stuart Poole

George Raeside

Hugh Miller Reid

Daniel Robertson

Duncan Robertson

Ronald Robertson

William Robertson

John Saul

Neil Shaw

James Arnold Shiel(d)s

Malcolm Donald Sinclair

Robert Skillen

Thomas Sproul

John Stewart

John Stevenson

Stewart Storrie

Alexander C Thomson

James Thomson(KOSB)

James Thomson(Merchant Service)

John Walker

Alexander Watson

William McLaren Watson

William Wallace Watson

Robert Wishart