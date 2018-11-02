We will remember them
James Allan
James Barbour
Duncan Archie Black
Alexander Bruce
Duncan Kerr Bruce
John Frazer Campbell
John M Campbell
John Craig
Alexander Hendry Crawford
James Archibald Crawford
Duncan Cumming
Alexander Currie
Archibald Currie
John Shaw Currie
Angus H Dewar
William Fraser
James Cumming Forrest
Robert Dornin Forsyth
Adam Fullarton
George Frederick Gouldthorp
John Graham
George Grieve
James Hamilton(NZEF)
James Hamilton(Merchant Service)
James Smith Hamilton
William Hamilton
Alexander Fullarton Hamilton
Archibald Henderson
Neil Henderson
Hugh Hyndman
Robert Stobo Johnston
John Joyce
James Andrew Taylor King
Archibald Kelso
Alexander Millar Crawford Kerr
Allan Ramsay Kerr
Finlay Kerr
Simon Lawson
William James Landsborough
Andrew Findlay Madden
John Mitchell
Malcolm Alexander Mitchell
Alexander Mulholland
John Archibald Murchie
Robert Murchie
Ronald Murchie
Archibald McAllister(A&SH)
Archibald McAllister(KOSB)
John B McAllister
Peter McAllister
John McBride
John Bannatyne McCallum
James McCormack
James McDiarmid
George K McGowan
Donald McIntyre
William McIntyre
Duncan McKechnie
James Banks Cumming McKelvie
Robert McKelvie
John McKenzie
John McKinnon
Archibald McMillan
James McMillan
Robert McMillan
James McMurtrie
Angus McAlpineMcNicol
William McPhee
Samuel McRoberts
Vincent McDowall McSkimming
John Archibald MacDonald
John G MacDonald
Pat MacRank
John M Nicol
Robert John Murray Stuart Poole
George Raeside
Hugh Miller Reid
Daniel Robertson
Duncan Robertson
Ronald Robertson
William Robertson
John Saul
Neil Shaw
James Arnold Shiel(d)s
Malcolm Donald Sinclair
Robert Skillen
Thomas Sproul
John Stewart
John Stevenson
Stewart Storrie
Alexander C Thomson
James Thomson(KOSB)
James Thomson(Merchant Service)
John Walker
Alexander Watson
William McLaren Watson
William Wallace Watson
Robert Wishart