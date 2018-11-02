Fabulous first food festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The first ever Corrie Food Festival proved to be a runaway success on Saturday.

The event was a collective effort by the Arran Supper Club, Mara Fish Bar and Deli, Ferghan Mhor Vegan B & B in Sannox and The Sandwich Station. And as well as a vast array of food there were also drinks to sample, including Arran whisky and gin, and Arran craft products on sale.

As a first event it was held as a trial run, but that did not stop a queue of people outside Corrie and Sannox Hall at 12noon waiting for it to open and by 4pm all the food was gone.

One of the organisers told the Banner: ‘To be honest we never imagined it would be so busy and we’re delighted it was received so well by locals and visitors. We did the first one as a sort of test run but there’s obviously a demand for it so for anyone that missed out we’ll be doing another one in the near future.’

The day made a small profit which will be donated to the Arran food bank.

The Skipness fish products of Tim James were on show at the festival. NO_B44corrie01

Serving up a treat the Mara Fish Bar. NO_B44corrie03

Tasty treats from the Ferghan Mhor Vegan B&B. NO_B44corrie04

A packed Corrie Hall. NO_B44corrie05