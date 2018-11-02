Day of Prayer in Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Together We Pray is an initiative, set in motion by the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2017, and is a call to the church to join together in prayer.

Today (Saturday) has been designated a National Day of Prayer and people throughout Scotland will be gathering to pray. The Rev Lily McKinnon is leading a time of prayer and quiet thought in Lamlash Parish Church at 11am. This is open to everyone.

The Rev McKinnon said: ‘It would be good to see people from all denominations and all communities as we come together. We want to think about each other, our communities and the future of the church in Scotland as we respond and adapt to the changing world in which we live.’