Bay fishing boat has a new lease of life

There was something unusual about the fishing vessel anchored close to the shore in Brodick Bay last week which caught the eye of many Arran residents,

The 24-metre blue and white Glen Tarsan docked in the bay last Wednesday at first appeared to be an old-fashioned fishing vessel but it was meticulously clean and, added to this, a small tender was witnessed repeatedly transferring people from the boat to the shore and back.

As it turns out, the boat, built as a traditional fishing vessel in 1976, is actually a converted cruiser which is part of a fleet of four mini-cruise vessels offering trips around the west coast of Scotland and the Hebrides.

Owned by the Majestic Line, whose office is registered in Dunoon, the Glen Tarsan is a luxury pleasure craft offering three-night and six-night cruises and capable of accommodating 11 guests.

Offering gourmet meals in luxurious surroundings, the Glen Tarsan and other vessels in the fleet offer no fixed itineraries and select stopovers based on the best locations assessed by the weather, sea conditions and guest choices. Anchorages can be selected at the request of guests and a tender delivers people to and from historic and unique locations as desired.

Guests on the vessel who were on the last cruise of the season had just returned from Oban and were destined to return to the home port of Dunoon before completing their Isles of the Clyde and Southern Hebrides cruise which lasted for six nights and cost £2,030 per person.