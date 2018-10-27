We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Advertorial

There’s a new one stop shop for all your flooring needs on Arran. And it doesn’t stop there because MWest Fooring Ltd can also look after your tiling, wet wall and wall cladding needs … they can even supply you with a lawn.

The brand new showroom in Whiting Bay has emerged from the shell that was the former Belford Mill, which closed two years ago.

For Mark West and his wife Kirsty it has been a real labour of love for the last year transforming the building into a plush modern showroom in which to browse for carpets, wooden flooring, laminate and much, much more.

Next door there is a whole room filled with tile, wet wall and other samples for all your kitchen and bathroom needs.

The new showroom also has a display of wood burning, multi-fuel, and electric and gas stoves is association with Gibson and Gould of Ayr, including a real working demonstration wood burner.

Mark is already well known on the island and his stylish vans are always seen out and about. But whereas previously he would come to you. He now wants to invite everyone to come and see him.

He said: ‘The showroom gives customers the chance to view a much wider range of products to browse at their leisure in well lit, warm and comfortable area.’

However, while he believes the 120 sq m of showroom will leave customers spoilt for choice, he will still be pleased to pay home visits to any of his less able clients.

Kirsty, meanwhile, will be the welcoming face at the spacious new Silverhill showroom which opens for business today (Friday).

But while showroom is now open, the project is far from complete. For in the new year Mark will have a separate section with carpets, vinyl, laminate and tiles in stock and available for collection. There will also be variety of room sized carpet remnants available.

‘The idea is that anyone in a hurry with a project, can come and grab what they need and get on with it,’ Mark said.

With 25 years in the trade covering all aspects of flooring, Mark and his team bring a wide selection of skills and expertise together to carry out the work once you have made your selections.

MWest Flooring can also supply and fit flooring and wall products for commercial premises, includinga range heavy contract fibre bonded carpets and carpet tiles,ideal for school floors, commercial public spaces and offices, retail outlets and much more.

The spacious new MWest Flooring showroom. 01_B43west01

The extensive display of wood flooring and wall cladding available. 01_B43west04

The ceramic wall tile display. 01_B43west05

Carpets of all shades and colours on display. 01_B43west06

Kirsty and Mark at the front counter. 01_B43west11

The new Whiting Bay showroom at Silverhill. 01_B43west13