Halloween tradition at Montrose House

It has become something of a tradition for a number of years now for the children of Brodick, in some cases accompanied by their parents, to start off their Halloween visits around the village at Montrose House.

There, between 5.30pm and 7pm, the residents will be gathered on Wednesday in their decorated lounge to hear and see the children in their fancy dress perform their songs, tell their stories or recite their poems – no doubt remembering their own exploits so many years ago.

Of course there will be dooking for apples, and no doubt a few treats will be offered. Such welcome visits make those members of the older generation very happy and no doubt very nostalgic.