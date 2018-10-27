Farming poster contest launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A fantastic competition to get children thinking about the rural landscape around them has been launched by NFU Scotland.

The competition follows on from previous popular ones run by the farmers’ union to engage children with agriculture and thinking about where their food comes from.

This competition, which will be judged by NFUS president Andrew McCornick, is asking children to draw their interpretation of ‘Farming through the seasons in Scotland’.

As well as having the opportunity to win great prizes, the winners will also have their drawings featured within the union’s membership magazine, Scottish Farming Leader, and on other NFU Scotland marketing material.

First prize is a Siku farm bundle comprising of a Siku farm starter set, a cover and tyres set and a Siku John Deere 8430 tractor with livestock trailer – valued at £79.90 and provided courtesy of Farm Toys Online. Second prize is a £50 Amazon gift card.

Andrew said: ‘We are always looking at new ways to engage children in farming and this competition aims to get their creative juices flowing and have them creating something which they can relate to.’

The competition is open to children aged three to 15. The artwork should be created in pen or paint on an A4 size of paper in portrait orientation. The child’s name and age should be written on the back of the drawing alongside the parent or guardian’s contact number and address, and an alternative method of contact, such as email or alternative phone number.

Original artwork should be submitted by Tuesday November 20 at noon to Ruth McClean, NFU Scotland, Rural Centre, West Mains, Ingliston, Edinburgh, EH28 8LT.