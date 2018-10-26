Stormy weekend can’t halt successful geofest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Despite the best efforts of Storm Callum, the third annual Arran geology festival recently went ahead as planned.

On the Saturday night, Corrie Village Hall was full and heard Dr Simon Cuthbert’s talk on ‘Arran’s journey through deep time’. In just over an hour, Simon gave a highly entertaining and educational account of Arran’s 600-million-year geological history.

The audience included many who, earlier in the day, had braved heavy rain to enjoy one of the geology walks. Highlights included seeing the Arthropleura footprints, Arran’s only volcano, and the illusive Hutton’s Unconformity.

Earlier, the geofest had opened at the Heritage Museum with an enjoyable introduction to Arran’s geology from the island’s own Stuart Blake, and it finished on Sunday with improved weather and most of the walks taking place in the relatively dry conditions.

Some ventured into Glen Rosa, and others visited three fulgurites (fossilised lightning strikes) and a newly discovered metre-long fossil on Corrie beach.

Overall, the festival was a great success and, when Arran Geopark opens next April, there will be many more events over the year.

Dr Simon Cuthbert speaking in Corrie Hall. NO_B42geofest02