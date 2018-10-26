Santa’s looking for elves to help make Christmas sparkle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Events, who now organise Santa’s Sparkle, will be holding a special meeting next week in preparation for this year’s Christmas event.

Committee members, who will meet on Monday October 29, at 6pm at the Pierhead Tavern, are inviting anyone with an interest in either volunteering or hosting a stall to attend the meeting.

Following their annual general meeting, at which the election of directors and office-bearers will take place, the committee members will assess the progress being made and work towards ensuring that all facets of the event are on schedule and running according to plan.

Preparations have been under way since the start of the year and, while all of the framework, including legal and financial mechanisms, are in place, final arrangements, including performers and volunteers, continue until nearer the event itself.

The annual Santa’s Sparkle, which was run by the previous owners of the Glenisle Hotel, has been taken over by Lamlash Events who wished to see the village tradition continue. Run as a community event for the first time last year, the afternoon was so successful that not only did it cover its costs, but it also turned a small profit which was donated to local organisations.

This year’s Sparkle, as it is affectionately known, will take place at Arran High School on Saturday November 24 with Santa arriving at Lamlash Pier at noon and travelling to the school along with a festive parade to see the children in his grotto.

Later in the afternoon, after everyone has been entertained with live music and dancing, and experienced the delicious food on offer, Santa will lead the throngs out to light the village tree where there will be a firework finale.

Anyone with an interest in helping with the sparkle, or those who wish to be part of it in any capacity, can find further information on their facebook page or by attending the meeting on Monday.