Progress please

It has taken a long time, but could we at last be making some progress to fix Ardrossan harbour?

While the communities update on Arran this week offered little new in the way of detailed plans, the presentation at least gave the travelling public the first look at what they can hope to find when the works are complete.

The proposals came with a pledge that Peel Ports, North Ayrshire Council and partners are investing £15.5 million in the improvement works and that work should be ready to start in a year and be completed in 2020.

What is extremely clear, however, is that there is still an awful lot of work to do in the next 12 months if work is to start on time.

And there remain a lot of unanswered questions. Where will the Arran ferry berth while the works are being carried out, given both the Brodick berth and the Irish berth, currently out of action, are both to be redeveloped?

Also given, it is hoped, that the new MV Glen Sannox comes into service as some point next year, can the existing facilities cope to handle her?

And what disruption do the ferry services, and the long-suffering public, face during the works?

Answers please.