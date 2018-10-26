Market report from Stirling
United Auctions in Stirling sold 1,221 store cattle, 164 cast cows and bulls and 10,634 store prime lambs and ewes at their sale on Friday October 19.
The leading prices were: SimX bullock £910, 207ppk, Birchburn; AAX stirks £815, 183ppk, Tighafreouch; Sim cast cows £1270, 180ppk, Birchburn; Lim cast cows £925, 130ppk, Balgowan; Sim cast bull £1050, 99ppk, Birchburn; BeltX Las £92, Moor; TexX £79,Craigdhu; TeX £55, Brandon; TexX cast ewes 126, Bridge; TexX cast ewes £88,Craigdhu; TexX cast ewes £80, Lenamhor; TexX cast ewes £67, Balgowan; Easycare cast ewes £44, Ceither Gaoithr; Chev ewes £49, Dougarie; Chev ewes £44, Cosyden; Chev ewes £39, Sheddock; Mule £53, Altgolath; Mule £50, Lenamhor; BF ewe, £37.50, Craigview; BF ewe £34, Altgolath; BF ewe £33.50, Balgowdan.