HGV traffic hit by weight restriction at Gourock

A newly imposed weight restriction on the linkspan at Gourock could hit commercial traffic trying to get to and from Arran if the ferry is diverted to the port of refuge during inclement weather.

The notice of the downgrade, which was announced last week, has already presented problems for hauliers and animal transporters during the recent Storm Callum when sailings from Rothesay to Wemyss Bay were diverted to Gourock – the main alternative port for sailings from Rothesay and Ardrossan – and CalMac advised that HGVs would not be carried.

With the long-term forecast predicting particularly bad weather this winter – owing to a larger than average shift in the Gulf Stream – there is potential for severe disruption.

A CalMac spokesman said: ‘We have been advised by the owners of Gourock Port, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), that a weight restriction is being put on the linkspan at Gourock with immediate effect.

‘Given that Gourock is the alternative mainland port for both Rothesay and Arran, this will have implications for the type of commercial traffic we are able to carry during periods of disruption.’

A spokesperson from CMAL said: ‘The revised load limit may affect commercial/heavy goods vehicles during periods of service disruption at Rothesay and Arran, when services are normally diverted to Gourock. CalMac Ferries Limited will endeavour to provide hauliers with as much notice as possible if a diversion is likely to allow them to make alternative arrangements.’