Arran Bridge Club results – week 43

The latest results from the Arran Bridge Club are as follows.

Monday October 15, aggregate competition. N/S 1 Doug Chase and Jennifer Wales, 2 Maureen Cumming and Fiona Henderson, 3 Margaret McGill and Elizabeth McKellar. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2 Dougie and Margaret Bruce, 3 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan.

Thursday October 18, aggregate competition. N/S 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Fiona and David Henderson, 3 Brenda Livingstone and Maureen Cumming. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 2 Jim Peacock and Jennifer Wales, 3 Libby Alexander and Jenny Macintyre.