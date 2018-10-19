Six of the best sees Arran stay on top

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Six of the best see Arran stay on top

Ayrshire Sunday League Div 1

Glencairn AFC 2 Arran AFC 6

Arran AFC travelled to St Joseph’s Academy in Kilmarnock on Sunday to face Glencairn for the first time and turned in another fine attacking performance to stay top of Division 1.

Although the scoreline did not flatter the Arran lads the Glencairn goalkeeper made it a frustrating first half as the visitors carved them open with Toby Wingham, Archie McNicol, Grant Adamson and stand in captain Ryan Armstrong all having near misses or chances well saved.

Despite the possession and opportunities it surprisingly was only 1-1 at half time with McNicol opening from the spot, only for a deflection at the other end to level it up for Glencairn.

The second half saw Arran continue to dominate again and after 60

minutes finally re-gained the lead through playmaker Johnny Sloss. The chances started to come thick and fast with Wingham getting in on the act again and Joel Small notching his third goal after his recent good form. Sloss added successive goals to claim a hat trick and another man of the match award – his second in two weeks.

Glencairn grabbed a consolation goal at the end through another deflection in what was Glencairn’s only effort of the second half, as Arran’s defence stood strong and remained mostly impenetrable.

Today (Saturday) sees another away game versus Kilbirnie AFC with the venue and kick off time to be confirmed on the club’s Facebook page. Last year’s league champions Killie Athletic will visit Arran the following week with a 12noon kick off planned.

All photos by Tam Borland

Glencairn players and keeper try unsuccessfully to prevent an Arran goal. No_b42footy01

Arran’s Johnny Sloss throws his arms triumphantly into the air after scoring another goal. No_b42footy02

Glencairn keeper attempts to deflect the ball coming from Toby Wingham’s header. No_b42footy03

Man of the match Johnny Sloss uses his head to secure another goal for Arran. No_b42footy04

Toby Wingham blasts the ball towards Glencairn’s goal. No_b42footy05

Arran’s Johnny Sloss who scored a hat-trick was voted man of the match for the second week running. No_b42footy06

Glencairn keeper throws himself into preventing an Archie McNicol goal. No_b42footy07

Arram show their sporting side as Archie McNicol assists a Glencairn player with cramp in his leg. No_b42footy08

Glencairn players chase down Johnny Sloss in full stride. No_b42footy09

The Arran line up against Glencairn AFC. NO_B42footy10

Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association Division 1 league table. NO_B42footy11