Scientist honoured with medical award

An Arran scientist has received international recognition for a medical breakthrough for his discovery and development of propofol – an anaesthesia now used widely throughout the world – by receiving the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award.

The Lasker awards programme was created in 1945 by Albert and Mary Lasker to shine a spotlight on fundamental biological discoveries and clinical advances that improve human health, and to draw attention to the importance of public support of science.

Iain Glen, who was brought up at Parkhouse, Corriecravie and now has a home in Blackwaterfoot, received the award after he and his wife Wendy and daughter Fiona and son Alasdair were flown over to the prestigious award ceremony which took place in New York.

Iain who has retired from AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, discovered and developed propofol which, owing to its rapid action and freedom from residual effects, is now being used across the world as a preferred agent for the induction of anaesthesia. Two years ago the World Health Organisation deemed propofol an ‘essential medicine’ and at the time more than 190 million people had received the drug.

Speaking at the ceremony Iain said: ‘It is indeed a great honour to accept this award, and to be here today among so many brilliant scientists. Science can be a lonely occupation if you are ploughing a new furrow in an open field, difficult if you encounter stony ground and very rewarding if you get a good harvest at the end.’

Propofol is now the standard intravenous anaesthetic induction agent in the industry and it is used daily in operating rooms, emergency departments and clinics and hospitals throughout the world.

