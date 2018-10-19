 No plans to upgrade Ardrossan Harbour station, MSP told

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There are no plans to upgrade Ardrossan Harbour station in the near future according to an answer to a parliamentary question lodged by Jamie Greene MSP.

The reply from transport secretary Michael Matheson said that any improvements would only take place within the habour masterplan project, currently under discussion, but there were no plans to press ahead at this time.

Upgrading the station is seen by West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene, who is Conservative shadow transport minister, a priority in order to better facilitate connectivity between the new rail hub and the railway station.

He said a clear vision and action from required from the SNP government to future-proof transportation between Ardrossan and Arran which is currently undergoing significant difficulties owing to delays and disruptions with the ferry route.

Mr Greene said: ‘It is disappointing that the Scottish government currently has no plans to upgrade the Ardrossan Harbour railway station. It has been clear for a while that upgrades are necessary to ensure that transportation between Ardrossan and Arran is enhanced.

‘Indeed we should be looking at improving access between the station and ferry hub as well as between the Ardrossan Town and South Beach stations. Stronger connectivity coupled with more reliable ferries will facilitate better growth and job creation not just in Ardrossan, but across the whole of North Ayrshire.

‘A strong vision is vital if we are to get this right. I’ll be pushing Transport Secretary to bring forward proposals to ensure that Ardrossan’s transport sector is future-proofed for generations to come.’

In a written parliamentary answer the Mr Matheson told the MSP: ‘There are no plans at this time to upgrade the station. Ardrossan Harbour station will be considered within the wider Ardrossan Harbour Masterplan project. Engagement with partners is ongoing on the aspirations of improving the connectivity between the ferry hub and rail station.

‘The masterplan project will deliver a package of improvements at Ardrossan. The proposals by Peel Ports and North Ayrshire Council include significant marine and landside infrastructure upgrades at Ardrossan Harbour including aspirations to improve connectivity with public and active travel modes and strengthen links to Ardrossan town.’

The Arran public will get their first chance to see these plans when they are unveiled at a communities update drop-in session at Brodick Hall from 4pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday October 23.

Ardrossan Habour station. NO_B42station01