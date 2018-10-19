New beginners running group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Running has really taken off in Arran again in recent years.

The island has a proud history of running, and the sport was given a boost five years ago with the launch of RunArran aimed at getting more couch potatoes into their running shoes.

Now new groups have sprung up and a new beginners group for would-be runners is starting in Brodick later this month.

Arran Pace Makers, who are members of jogscotland, are starting the group on Tuesdays at 5.30pm with the first meeting on Tuesday October 30 at the Orimidale Pavilion.

They say they will be affordable friendly sessions with trained jog leaders. Anyone interested should contact Lorna on 0776 7704434.

Arran Pace Makers will also be holding their regular Wednesday night runs for mixed ability runners at 5.30pm at the Ormidale Pavilion throughout the winter months.

Meanwhile, the Jogscotland – Isle of Arran mixed ability group meets every Monday at 5.30pm in Whiting Bay. See Facebook page for details.