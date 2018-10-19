Autumnal fun all the way on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

While many children were away for the autumn break there was still plenty going on during school holidays for those who remained on the island.

At the Arran Library a programme of events attracted a healthy gathering of children who took part in a Lego building morning with buckets full of bricks for children to use to construct all types of inventive creations.

Equally creative the autumn crafts inspired children’s imaginations with a table laden with materials, some recycled, with which they built boats which were then painted and decorated in lavish colours.

For the younger children under five-years-old there was various Bookbug mornings where children could have stories read to them or they could take part in enthusiastic singing which included action songs and a number of props to add to the fun and excitement.

Brodick Castle and Country Park also hosted an autumn themed event which saw children and adults enjoying a fun day out with several fun activities being held throughout the week.

Indoors older children were kept on their toes as they were directed on a ghost tour around the castle with suitable tales of hauntings, paranormal activities and ghostly sightings.

Outdoors in the gardens where the warm autumn colours were evident on the trees and bushes, children explored the garden while following the Scarecrow trail or looking for clues in the autumn themed scavenger hunt.

Also in the garden, under the large trees, children enjoyed an artistic and colourful event creating unique artworks using the natural materials around them to create brightly coloured faces, animals and sculptures.

Continuing with the creative theme and as a taster before Halloween, pumpkin carving classes allowed children to practice their skills and pick up ideas for later in the month.

This weekend concludes the autumn at Brodick event but activities are still running daily from 11am until 4pm until Sunday.

Children collect autumn coloured leaves for their artworks. Photo Kate Sampson. No_B42holiday01

Two children admire their colourful creation using fallen leaves and sticks. Photograph: Kate Sampson.No_B42holiday02

Young artists show off their handiwork of concentric rings of coloured leaves. Photo Kate Sampson.No_B42holiday03

Tree art at Brodick Castle Country Park adorned with leaves, twigs, bark and lichen. Photo Kate Sampson. No_B42holiday04

An imaginative cat creation complete with whiskers and flowers. Photo Kate Sampson. No_B42holiday05

Library assistant Nickey Summer watches over children creating boats using craft materials. 01_B42holiday06

Craft fun. Children at the Arran Library craft morning get to work designing and building boats using recycled materials. 01_B42holiday07