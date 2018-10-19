Arran High pupils excel in national sporting arena

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran High School is producing a number of talented pupils who are rapidly making a name for themselves on a national level due to their sporting prowess.

Recent sporting achievements from the school include two students, Joe McHugh and James Reid, having reached the final phase of selection for the Glasgow Warriors under-16 rugby squad. This accomplishment represents the final step in being selected as one of the squad of just 18, and while it will involves a commitment to regular travel across to the mainland for training, it is both a fantastic opportunity and achievement for both of the students.

Meanwhile, Louie Urquhart-Dixon is making a name for himself in road cycling with some outstanding performances in national competitions. Most recently Louie won his age category and was third overall at the Serpentine Hill Climb in Bute and he has been performing strongly in the Scottish Cycling Youth Crit Series, South West region. In his last four races he has had three podium positions, finishing third, first and second. Louie represented the Johnstone Wheelers Cycling Club in Ireland recently at the National Youth championships, finishing 38th out of 84 riders in his age category.

Head teacher Barry Smith who congratulated Joe and James for achieving remarkable sporting achievements said: ‘Louie cycles 20km to school on most days and also is a keen mountain biker. He hopes to pursue a career in cycling and we have no doubt with his love of the sport and the success he is already having that he has a wonderful chance of reaching his goal.’

Racking up the trophies, Louie with more of his podium finishing awards. No_B40AHS01 and No_B40AHS02

Louie Urquhart-Dixon can be regularly seen on Arran’s roads and beyond on his bicycle. No_B40AHS03

Louie Urquhart-Dixon won his age category and was third overall at the Serpentine Hill Climb in Bute. No_B40AHS04