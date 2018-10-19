Arran elderly urged to act ahead of winter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Statistics from National Records of Scotland this week showed that winter deaths rose to their highest level in 18 years last year – with over 75s being the biggest group affected.

The statistics are particularly worrying on Arran where, the last figures available show, nearly 37 per cent of the popular are over 65 – with 900 residents over 75.

Now the national charity for older people, Age Scotland, is encouraging older people to reduce their risk of illness this winter by investigating winter entitlements and to get a flu injection.

Describing the increase as ‘staggering’ Age Scotland is encouraging older people to reduce their risks of illness by finding out what entitlements are available to keep warm in the winter months and to make sure they get their flu vaccines this autumn.

Research conducted by Age Scotland found that almost six in 10 single pensioners and four in 10 pensioner couples in Scotland struggle to pay fuel bills – with those in rural areas most affected. This results in poorly heated homes and older people becoming more at risk of illness.

Commenting on the new figures, Age Scotland’s head of policy and communications Adam Stachura said: ‘These figures are staggering and a real shock to the system. The large increase in deaths due to flu and pneumonia should be setting alarm bells ringing. We know that during winter months the homes of many older people are insufficiently heated, as a result of high fuel costs and poor heating systems, and can lead to a greater risk of ill health and even death.

‘This year energy companies hiked their fuel prices between four and nine percent, which could add hundreds more pounds to a person’s heating bills especially during long, cold winters like last year.

‘One of the best ways to lower your risk of illness this winter is to boost your income and heat your home. We urge all older people to check they are receiving all the benefits that they are entitled to by calling our free helpline for advice on switching energy tariffs and a benefits check on 0800 12 44 222.’