Announcements – 20th October 2018

DEATH

WATSON: Patricia Begrie. The death is announced of Patricia Begrie Watson who died peacefully aged 95 on 11th October 2018. Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was one of the Macmillans from Corrie and lived variously in Edinburgh and Wiltshire, also spending regular time in Corrie. A private funeral will take place in Wiltshire

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

KING: Denise – Gina, Gwen and Brian would like to thank all friends and family for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and support following their sad loss on the 30th September. We would also like to thank the Marie Curie nurses and doctors at the hospice who cared for her. A collection of £560 was raised and also over £500 at Just Giving which has also been donated to Marie Curie.