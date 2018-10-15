Announcements – 6th October 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

HAMILTON – Alistair Stewart – Peacefully, after a short illness, at Arran War Memorial Hospital, on 2nd October, 2018, aged 91yrs, dearly loved husband of the late Marion, step-father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. Funeral, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, to take place at Lamlash Church and thereafter, Lamlash cemetery, on Friday, 12th October at 11.30am. Bus to meet the 9.45am sailing from Ardrossan and back to the pier for the 4.40pm sailing.

LANE – Suddenly, after an illness bravely borne, James Morris, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died on the 27th September 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by family. The funeral service will be on Monday 8th October 2018 at Lamlash Parish Church at 12pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.

MACPHERSON – Archibald Ronald Died suddenly on Friday 21st September. Dear husband of the late Helen Constance MacPherson (nee Whitty). Much loved father of Iain and Jamie and father-in-law to Fionna, dear grandpa of Eilidh and Erin, brother to Isabella, Mhairi and Margaret. The funeral took place on Thursday 4th October. Thank you to everyone who attended.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

CURRIE – Stewart – Alison, Ian and Hazel would like to thank family and friends for all cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support following Stewart’s death on 15th September. Very grateful thanks are extended to exceptional staff at Cumbrae Lodge Care Home, Irvine, for their care over many years and particular thanks to Rev. Angus Adamson for his wonderful service and spiritual support. Thanks also to Clair and David Hendry for their efficient and caring funeral arrangements, also, very grateful thanks to all who attended the funeral service and donated to the retiral offering which realised the sum of £437.80 for Dementia Scotland.

FARQUHAR- Richard – Mairi, Lynne and Bryan would like to thank all friends and family for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and support following their recent loss. Thanks go to Rev. Angus Adamson for conducting a service which reflected Richard’s life and loves so well. David and Clair Hendry for funeral arrangements and to the Brodick Bar for the catering. Thanks also to Robert Watt for providing memorable words and music, to Andy Surridge for his help with the sound and to Gordon Davidson for his superb piping. The family would finally like to thank Ayr Hospital, Crosshouse Hospital, AWMH and all the staff at Arran Medical Group for all the care and attention Richard was given over the past few months. The collection raised £600 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

HESP – Michael – The family of the late Michael Hesp would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy, cards and support extended to them following their sad loss. We have been overwhelmed by the level of this support. Grateful thanks go to the Shiskine Medical practice, the District Nurses, the Home Care Team and the Alert Team who cared for Mike with such compassion, to David and Clare Hendry for the funeral arrangements, to Eleanor for the beautiful flowers, the Kinloch for the catering and finally to The Rev Lily McKinnon for her moving celebration of Mike’s life – a life well lived. The sum of £565.00 generously donated has been shared between the RNLI and The Hospital Supporters League