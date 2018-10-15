Announcements – 13th October 2018

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BANNATYNE, Sarah (Sal) – Sheena and Greta would like to express their gratitude for all the love, support and cards sent from family and friends during their sad loss of mum Sal. They would like to thank the doctors, nurses, home carers and staff at Montrose House for the help and care given to mum, also the ministers for a wonderful service. Special thanks to Babs Murray for her love and continued support past and present. Thank you again for the kindness shown from everyone, it has been appreciated so much by all the family.

LANE, Jim – Vera, Georgette, Julia and family wish to express their gratitude towards family and friends for their kind support during a very difficult time, for cards and floral tributes. Thank you to Liz Clarke for a warm and caring service, to Hendry Funeral Services and the Glenisle for a lovely buffet lunch. We are most grateful to Arran District Nurses who provided Jim with a very compassionate service, giving him dignity to the end. A total of £500 was collected for McMillan Cancer Support. A big thank you.

MEMORIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

McSKIMMING – Lorna Kathryn (nee Morrell), Aug 29, 1939 – Oct 2, 2018, passed suddenly surrounded by her family. Lorna and her Husband Jim, both from the Isle of Arran, Scotland immigrated to Canada more than 50 years ago with their three children. Lorna and Jim spent their holidays exploring the many treasures that Canada has to offer including sharing the beauty of their favourite spot of Killbear Provincial Park with their family. She was very community minded and participated for many years in various volunteer activities. Much adored wife of almost 60 years to Jim, devoted mother to Jacqueline, David and Carolyn, and mother-in-law to Jim and Blanka. Grandmother to Shannon (Ian), Heather (Ryan), Quinn & Sean and honorary grandmother to Tyler, Corey & Bennett. Sisters Celia & Allison & sister-in-law, Georgie, and all the extended family in Canada, Scotland, England & Australia, will be at a loss without the Facebook commentary and phone calls from our dear Lorna. Thanks to the exemplary support of the staff at Brampton Civic’s ICU unit for their kindness and support and to the ongoing care that Lorna received from her doctors and the pharmacy team at Bolton Zehr’s. A celebration of Lorna’s life will take place on November 24th, 2018, please indicate your interest in attending by emailing rememberinglorna@gmail.com. Please also share any pictures or stories that you wish to be included at her memorial to this account. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.