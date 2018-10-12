Two year wait

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ambitious plans have been revealed to invest £13 million in a bid to secure Ardrossan’s ferry link to Arran.

That is not this week’s story. That is from the front page of the Banner under the heading ‘£13 million harbour boost’. The issue was Saturday 24 December 2016.

Two years later what has happened at Ardrossan? Absolutely nothing. Even the government taskforce – set up to push ahead with the proposals – have expressed their frustration at the delays.

But what’s this. Something HAS been happening behind the scenes. There are a raft of new plans and all the bodies involved are coming to Arran to show us.

So Transport Scotland, CalMac, CMAL, Peel Ports and North Ayrshire Council will be in Brodick later this month to tell us all about them – but not at a public meeting. Oh no, these days public, and private, bodies like drop-in sessions which, they say, gives everyone the chance to have their say.

It also means they do not have to answer awkward questions on the floor of a public meeting. Like why has it taken nearly two years to get to even this stage? And when, if they are still consulting, is it likely any work is going to actually start?

We look forward to hearing the answers.