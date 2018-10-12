The month of the unexpected

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes for September by Jim Cassels

The mean temperature in September was very similar to last year and about two degrees cooler than August. Rainfall was less than August but the main weather feature was the storm on September 19. The first named storm of the winter, Storm Ali came with a marked drop in air pressure. Some trees were blown over on the island and some hedges, heavy with autumn fruits, were scorched.

September is the start of the peak migration season, when many birds are on the move. There was a wide range of species recorded in September, almost 100. It was certainly the time to expect the unexpected and among the unusual records was a puffin off Pladda on 3rd, an Arctic skua pursuing seabirds off Imachar on 20th and a female scaup by Sliddery Shore also on 20th. The Arctic skua and scaup records were the first this year.

Other birds on migration included: a whimbrel at Cosyden on 6th, 18 turnstone at Silver Sands also on 6th, four dunlin at Machriewaterfoot again also on 6th, a sandwich tern at Cordon on 11th, a wheatear at Porta Buidhe also on 11th and four white wagtail at Kilpatrick Point on 17th.

At this time of year birds begin to flock together, often in preparation for migration. Reports included: 620 kittiwake in Whiting Bay on 3rd, 300 linnet on Cleats Shore on 4th, 100 starling and 250 meadow pipit on Braehead Farm on 5th, 300 skylark on Cleats Shore on 23rd, 40 pied wagtail in Knockenkelly also on 23rd and 100 golden plover at Machriewaterfoot on 26th.This gives an indication of the numbers of birds that are on the move at this time of year.

In September there were reports of returning winter visitors including two whooper swan and nine pink-footed geese on Cleats Shore on 23rd, 113 greylag geese and a wigeon also on Cleats Shore on 28th and six redwing on Lamlash Golf Course on 30th. A number of summer visitors were still around in September including: five willow warbler in Lochranza on 5th, two chiffchaff and a spotted flycatcher in High Kildonan on 14th, a common sandpiper and two swallow at Clauchlands on 22nd and four house martin at the Auchrannie Hotel on 26th. October should see the last of the house martins and swallows departing south.

Other sightings this month included: two black-throated diver off Cosyden on 6th, two woodcock on Holy Isle also on 6th, a kingfisher at Cordon on 17th, one moorhen by Sliddery Shore on 20th, two snipe at Sloc Ruandh on 24th, a great spotted woodpecker at Cnoc na Dail on 27th and a dipper at Glenashdalewater Foot on 29th.

Finally, my thanks to all the ‘volunteers’ who took part in the eider survey in September. Total number of birds recorded round Arran was 33. There was total coverage of the Arran coastline. Last year the total was similar, 36. The previous three September counts had been consistent at around 115. Ten years ago it was considerably more at over 600. The data on the Eider survey contributes to the ongoing research of Chris Waltho who has been monitoring eider in the Clyde Estuary for over 20 years. The population trend is down. For the latest report from Chris, visit this website. http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/files/Clyde-Eider-News-No-16-Aug-2018.pdf

Enjoy your birding

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Atlas 2007-2012 as well as the Arran Bird Report 2017 and visit this website www.arranbirding.co.uk

A female scaup, first record this year. Photo Dennis Morrison….NO_B40bird01

The first record this year of the Arctic skua. Photo Angus Hogg NO_B40bird02

Wheatear one of many species migrating through Arran in September. Photo Peter Dobson NO_B40bird03

Big numbers of kittiwake flocking together in Whiting Bay before heading off to sea. Photo Nick Giles NO_B40bird04

A kingfisher one of almost 100 species seen on Arran in September. Photo Dennis Morrison….NO_B40bird05