Sax Ecosse play in Brodick

Music Arran’s October concert will feature the vibrant saxophone quartet Sax Ecosse. They will be playing music by Bach, Pierce, Florida, Salazar and Grieg on Saturday October 20 at 7.30pm in Brodick Hall.

Sax Ecosse is a vibrant saxophone quartet which has enjoyed considerable success as a chamber ensemble throughout the UK and Europe. Recent engagements range from the Edinburgh International Festival, the Usher Hall, Emerging Artist Series, Celtic Connections, and Cottiers Chamber Project, to recitals in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and the St Olav’s Festival, Norway, alongside concerts for music societies throughout Britain.

The group was established in 2004 whilst its members were students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. They are Karen Dufour on soprano saxophone, Michelle Melvin on alto saxophone, Francisco Sanchez on tenor saxophone and Jay Capperauld, baritone saxophone.

After graduation Sax Ecosse pursued further study in America and Europe with The Rascher Saxophone Quartet and saxophone pioneer Dr Fred Hemke amongst others. The quartet were awarded the Enterprise Music Scotland residency project 2008/09, and is now an alumni ensemble of the prestigious Live Music Now scheme founded by Yehedi Menuin. During their career the quartet has also entertained many dignitaries including one of the world’s most famous enthusiast of the saxophone, former US President Bill Clinton.

Once again, the hall will be in cafe style, so feel free to bring your own bottle. Tea will be available at the interval.