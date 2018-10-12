Pupils take on poverty challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils from Brodick Primary School invited North Ayrshire Council leader Joe Cullinane and Provost Ian Clarkson to their special assembly, highlighting their work in raising awareness during Challenge Poverty Week at the start of the month.

The entire school and invited guests listened to a presentation from pupils and teacher Mrs Claire Scott about what poverty is, whom it affects and the manner in which action can be taken in alleviating it. Pupils also spoke of their work in supporting the Arran Foodbank – which they have been collecting for over the past week – and their support of the Arran Maternity Support Group who hosted a discussion about their work the week before.

The pupils also entertained their guests by singing, enthusiastically, before the Provost Clarkson and Councillor Cullinane spoke to the children. The provost n congratulated the children on their hard work and for their exceptionally warm welcome at the school before Councillor Cullinane spoke to the children about their opinions on poverty and how they perceived it. Following the assembly the guests met with individual classes to hear about the work and lessons that they had been taking part in, to help raise awareness and understanding.

Councillor Cullinane later in the evening met with Arran residents at the Ormidale Pavilion where he hosted a discussion dealing with the topic of poverty.

Council leader Joe Cullinane speaks to Brodick Primary School pupils about their perceptions of poverty. 01_B41BPS01

Pupils sing and perform actions for the song Welcome Everybody. 01_B41BPS02

Pupils raise their hands during a fun activity learning about poverty. 01_B41BPS03

Brodick Primary pupils prepare for another fun singing activity. 01_B41BPS04

Provost Ian Clarkson thanks pupils for their warm welcome and congratulates them on their presentation. 01_B41BPS05