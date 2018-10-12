Museum trials winter opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The popular Arran Heritage Museum is to trial winter opening hours.

The committee of the museum at Rosaburn in Brodick, have discussed the growing number of visitors now coming to the island in the winter season, and find most attractions closed down.

Particularly in inclement weather there is not a lot for tourists to see under cover, so the decision has been taken to trial three days a week opening over this coming winter, although closing over the Christmas and New Year period.

Seven day opening ends on Sunday October 20, and thereafter the museum in its entirety will be open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11am to 3.30pm, effective from Wednesday October 24, with Café Rosaburn also open during the same hours, providing its usual attractive fare.