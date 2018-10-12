Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 41

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday October 3, 1998

Dustcart dispute

A public inquiry is to be held next Friday in a dispute involving a group of four people who do not want the field next to their homes to be turned into a refuse lorry yard.

The four neighbours, who live up a narrow track opposite Sandbraes in Whiting Bay. are up in arms about a proposal to use the field as an operating centre for refuse wagons. Secondly they say the road is merely a track and cannot accommodate the wagons, in fact it is 10 feet wide and each wagon is 8ft 2oin wide. Worst of all one of the four protesters has had a wall damaged and even his house wall damaged by the wagons.

The applicant, who is in a position to use the field since it belongs to his father in law, wants to do so following criticism of the eyesore the wagons have been when parked in full public view at the south of the village.

Farmers protest

Joining 8,000 people at a football stadium in Blackpool were Keith Irving, Jim Climie and Sally Brookes from Arran. The small group were protesting at government decisions in relation to farming in the UK which has seen a marked decline in livestock prices and income for farmers – described as the worst crisis to affect farmers in living memory.

High on the list of grievances was governments failure to secure agrimonetary compensation which all competitors enjoyed, but which UK farmers could not get. Also failing to implement sheep export rules in time for the season which has meant that the ewe trade had collapsed and farmers would be paying more in transport costs than the sheep were worth.

Attending the rally was new agricultural minister Nick Brown who showed a measure of courage facing speakers from around the UK who levelled every contentious issue at him and Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Firm closure

While is it sad to hear that the Arran Plant firm has closed and that the workers have being laid off, the company no longer has any direct ties with the island.

Although the company was started on Arran in 1990 by David Bannatyne, Stewart Yates and Douglas Stewart, it was later sold to a firm called Adam Bruce and operated from the mainland while retaining its Arran name. Present controllers APC have decided to close operations and most staff had already left in recent weeks.

The first brick of Coralyn Court has been laid. The owners of the house will be Mr and Mrs McCulloch of Prestwick and they are pictured here with builders John Corbett and Freddie Campbell. 01_B41twe01

The 24th Glasgow (Bearsden) Scout troop enjoyed three days on Arran, camping out in a dilapidated hut called Brandyburn Cabin above Lamlash. The group also visited Catacol where the troop made their first camp in 1913. 01_B41twe02

Sponsored wheelchair push Stuart Pimblett raissed £1,556 for charity with a sponsored wheelchair push round Arran. Here he hands over a cheque to Arran High School head teacher Sue Smith watched by his brother Richard and friend Chris. 01_B41twe03

Jamie Picken is enthusiastically pelted with wet sponges at last weekend’s Kilmory Fete. 01_B41twe04

High above Glenashdale Falls Graham Thomson, Neil Young and Paul Goody have been building a bridge. Making in-roads into the forests of the southern half of the island the new road and bridge will service heavy goods vehicles hauling timber. 01_B41twe05