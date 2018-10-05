Young farmers highlight ferry woes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Young Farmers have really pushed the boat out with their latest hay bale sculpture.

In a cheeky dig at the current woes of CalMac the young farmers have created a ferry, closely resembling the Caledonian Isles, in a field at Corriegills emblazoned with the slogan: Caledonian MacBreak-down.

It has been giving passing drivers a wry smile as they pass it on the main Brodick to Lamlash road after it went up, after three nights work, earlier this week.

But creation also has a serious side. It is the Arran entry to the annual Young Farmers ‘bale art’ competition which is raising money for the STV Children’s Appeal. And the young farmers are hoping to inspire people, who are cheered by the sight of the bale art, to donate to the appeal which supports children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

Last year the Arran entry celebrated the McCoo work of artist Steven Brown but chairman Reece Currie, who was behind the ferry concept, said: ‘We wanted to be a bit more topical this year and have a gentle wee dig at CalMac.’

Ironically the hay ferry has already suffered damage when her funnel blew off in Monday night’s high winds.

The club would like to thank farmer John Murchie for the ‘brilliant location’ and also to everyone who kindly gave them the use of the bales.

Anyone wishing to donate to the STV Appeal can do so at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/baleart2018

Young Farmers chairman Reece Currie (right) with club members Daniel McAllister and Laura Tulloch beside their CalMac ferry creation. 01_B40farmers01