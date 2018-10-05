Flu jab change for pregnant women

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All pregnant women on Arran will now receive their flu vaccine from NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s maternity services instead of at their GP practice on the island.

Those affected will receive information about the change from their community midwife. Island mums to be, who will be travelling to the mainland for a scan, will be given their flu vaccine at the same time. Those who are not travelling for a scan, but are due a flu vaccine, will be seen on Arran by a midwife from the mainland.

Dr Elvira Garcia, the board’s immunisation co-ordinator, said: ‘Pregnant women are more at risk of flu-related complications so it is really important that they get the extra protection of the flu vaccine. This will help to keep them and their unborn baby well over the winter. The flu vaccine is safe for both mum and baby at any stage of pregnancy.’